Posted: Jun 02, 2020 6:48 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 6:48 AM

Tom Davis

US Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) called in to our Bartlesville Radio studios Tuesday to speak on a range of topics.

The Congressman weighed in on the rioting and looting incidents that are taking place in Tulsa and Oklahoma City behind the scenes of the peaceful protests over the death of a black man in Minnesota at the hands of a white police officer.

Hern also talked about the current situation with COVID-19 and how the state and the nation are faring as both reopen.

The issue of Tesla possibly opening a plant in Tulsa was also discussed as well as the challenges on the oil industry.

