Posted: Jun 01, 2020 3:52 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 3:52 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County Corrections Officer tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the health department tested all other corrections officers, jail staff and 62 inmates. Those tests came back negative. Reports show that the corrections officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is doing fine at this time.