Posted: Jun 01, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 3:48 PM

Trey Stumpff

A group of 12 Pastors from local churches across Bartlesville came together Sunday night to hold a night of silent prayer for unity and healing. The event took place at the new Tower Center at Unity Square in Downtown Bartlesville.

Lead Pastor at Spirit Church Darryl Wootton said that in the times that our country is in, it is good for the community to come together and pray.

An estimate of 300 people came together in small prayer groups to pray for our city, state and nation. Pastor Wootton said that this event was discussed during a recent meeting with local pastors. They all felt that it was necessary to do.

Wootton says they are hoping to do this event in the future when they can have formal public gatherings.

The group of local pastors encourages everyone to keep praying together for one another in times of need. They believe Bartlesville can be a great leader in prayer for others across the United States.