Posted: May 29, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: May 29, 2020 1:29 PM

Max Gross

Caney Valley Public Schools in Ramona announced the hiring of a new superintendent on Facebook on Friday. Dr. Steve Cantrell will take on the full-time role. Cantrell is a Collinsville High School graduate with almost 20 years of experience as an administrator.

Cantrell has previously worked with Owasso Public Schools and Skiatook Public Schools. He most recently spent 15 years as the principal at Skiatook. Cantrell has degrees from Oklahoma State University and Northeastern State University.

Cantrell said in a statement, “I look forward to working with the communities, parents, students and staff to develop a culture at Caney Valley where expectations are high, school spirit is evident and all parties are working together to achieve a common goal.”

(PHOTO COURTESY: Caney Valley Public Schools / Facebook)