Posted: May 29, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech is honored to award two outstanding individuals who, through community service projects, great attendance, and exhibiting TCT core values, have gone above and beyond during their time at TCT. They are proud to announce that Elizabeth Rees and Brianna Mumma have been selected as Student of the Year for the class of 2020.

Elizabeth Rees, a Practical Nursing student, was the February Adult Student of the Month. Her value of caring for people led her to the healthcare field and the Practical Nursing program at Tri County Tech. She enjoys the fast pace scene of working on a medical floor.

“Rees has been very helpful to her classmates,” said Melissa Lovrich, TCT Practical Nursing Instructor. “She is a good student and has been open in sharing her past experiences to guide or motivate her classmates.”

Rees said her favorite part about the Practical Nursing program is the instructors. “They have been so helpful in answering questions that I have, and they are always available to assist me,” Rees said.

Tri County Tech's High School Student of the Year, Brianna Mumma, was selected Student of the Month in December. “My favorite part about the Teacher Prep program is the little family we have created,” Mumma said. “There is so much support and we are learning so much about becoming teachers and what it really takes to become educators.”

Mumma’s leadership skills paired with her determination to succeed has earned her respect amongst her peers. “Mumma is an amazing role model,” said Shelly Stephens, Teacher Prep Instructor at TCT. “She is attentive to instruction, diligent and competent in her work, and has a friendly and welcoming attitude towards me and her classmates. When we have worked in the field she has been a terrific representative of TCT.”

Tri County Tech thanks all of their Student of the Month winners, instructors, and educators who help each of the students thrive at Tri County Tech. Tri County Tech offers over 40 diplomas and certificates. Combining hands-on skill development, in a state-of-the-art facility, with exposure to potential employers, Tri County Tech gives students the opportunity to thrive. Develop your craft for high-skilled, well-paid jobs and the fulfilling career you want at Tri County Tech.