Posted: May 29, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

A portion of the Pathfinder Parkway trail along Frank Phillips Boulevard and Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville will be closed intermittently to facilitate path improvements.

The closure is in effect immediately. The section that is currently closed is along Frank Phillips Boulevard from Comanche to the Caney River. Construction on this portion of the path is expected to conclude in approximately three weeks.