Posted: May 29, 2020 10:14 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:16 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has announced the reopening of a family tradition here in Bartlesville. Sooner Junior Mini Golf Course will reopen on July 3rd, 2020.

The Kiwanis Club wanted to open back up the course to commemorate the return of their fireworks to Sooner Park on the same weekend.

Because of the recent health concerns, Sooner Junior will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m. throughout the rest of the summer. They will not host private parties this year.

Everyone’s health and safety is their top priority.