Posted: May 29, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 11:24 AM

Ty Loftis

For anyone wishing to enjoy a fun activity over the weekend, there will be a steer-roping event held at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The event will be held this Saturday and is being hosted by the Osage Steer Roping Association.

There will be an event for beginning ropers to take part in at 10 a.m. and the Ed Goad Memorial Steer Roping event begins at 11 a.m. It will provide fun for the entire family. For more information, call 918-636-3443. You can also go to osagesteerroping.com and while at the event you are encouraged to join the Osage Steer Roping Club.