Posted: May 28, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: May 28, 2020 3:16 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing is set for June 16 for a couple accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in Bartlesville. Due to administrative order pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic the hearing was moved from its previously scheduled date of April 28. Kendall and Ashley Burnett each face several counts stemming from their arrests in late February.

The couple are accused of taking illicit pictures of the girl and making her participate in sexual activities with them. The two were arrested in late February after screenshotted Facebook conversations were sent to police. The alleged incidents took place at the Skyline Motel in Bartlesville.

Both remain in custody on a six-figure bonds. A preliminary hearing involves witnesses giving testimony either for or against the accused.