Posted: May 28, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: May 28, 2020 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

There are nine students from Pawhuska Public Schools who are getting recognized for being accepted into the 2020 Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society. This is an honor the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education gives out to students each year.

Kaitlyn Adkins, Shelby Bute, Jozelyn Brace, Easton Kirk, Zowie Miles, Jordan Nelson, Madison Quinton, Alyssa Reynolds and Gianna Sieke will all receive an Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society keepsake and award certificate. Graduating seniors will receive an honor cord commemorating their academic achievement.

In order to qualify for this distinguished recognition, high school and college students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher, demonstrate activity in service or leadership programs and participate in Indian cultural events or customs.