Posted: May 28, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: May 28, 2020 3:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announced on Thursday the availability of Zelle in its online banking and mobile app platforms. Zelle is a fast, safe and easy way to send money to family, friends and other trusted recipients.

Zelle is accessible via Arvest’s Online Banking with BlueIQ™ and its mobile banking app, Arvest Go. Zelle allows money to be sent directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile phone number, with neither party seeing the other’s account information. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.

“As our customers’ needs and preferences continue to evolve, Arvest wants to offer innovative solutions that meet those needs and expectations,” Arvest marketing director Jason Kincy said. “Zelle does exactly that, offering a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks. We want to be the first place our customers turn to when they need to send or receive money.”

Currently, 837 financial institutions are contracted to participate on the Zelle Network® with more than half online today and processing transactions. Arvest customers who want to use Zelle can enroll by selecting Send Money with Zelle® in the Arvest Go app.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe, and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit zellepay.com.

