Posted: May 28, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: May 28, 2020 10:32 AM

Max Gross

Just one new COVID-19 case is being reported locally by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday. The additional case came in Osage County. That brings Osage to 94 cases, eight deaths and 82 recoveries.

Washington County saw no additional cases or deaths being reported. There are 314 confirmed positives, 35 deaths and 271 recoveries. Nowata County still sees no change with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

Four deaths are being reported by the OSDH on Thursday. 326 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19. 6,270 people have tested positive for the virus statewide.

163 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded at Washington County nursing homes. Osage County has 36 cases and eight deaths at these facilities. Nowata County has registered five nursing home cases.

