Posted: May 28, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: May 28, 2020 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Civic Association's Vice President, Travis Miller, said they are trying to raise money to do the Fourth of July fireworks show for the City of Dewey.

The goal is to raise $7,000. Miller said they will not be doing certain functions like the duck races or handing out watermelon slices this year to accompany the fireworks display. He said this is in an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Five to six people with the Dewey Civic Association are going around town to ask for support. If a business can support the effort, Miller asks that they reach out to him at 918.907.1807. He said he can also send the information to Dewey City Hall located a 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

With the way our world has been lately with the coronavirus pandemic, Miller said he believes this event needs to take place.