Posted: May 27, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: May 27, 2020 4:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A police affidavit states that a Bartlesville man has been arrested on charges of shooting with intent to kill, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to 117 W. Park Street in Bartlesville on Monday in reference to a shooting involving the defendant, David Edward Sayre Jr. The affidavit says that upon arrival, officers made contact with one of the victims, who told officers he was at a friend’s house when Sayre requested a ride home. When the two men got in the vehicle, Sayre pointed a firearm at the victim and forced him to switch seats so that Sayre could drive.

The defendant, along with the victim, drove to 117 W. Park Street where the victim was forced into the home under gunpoint. The police report goes on to say that once inside the home, Sayre pointed the firearm at a second victim and told him to take off his clothes if he values his kneecaps. As Sayre walked toward the bedrooms and kitchen, the victim said he ran outside. Sayre began shooting, but the victim was able to get away without being struck. The victim then called police.

The victim further states that when police arrived, the defendant took the key to his vehicle and cellphone. Police officers located four spent 9 mm shell casings and four bullet holes near the door of the residence. The affidavit states that this matches the description that the victim gave.

Sayre’s bond is set at $100,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim or witness. He is due back in court tomorrow at 1:15 p.m.