Posted: May 27, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: May 27, 2020 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Captain America and Wonder Woman with a charity group called Real Okie Superheroes were in Bartlesville last Saturday to bring smiles to children stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arlene Laxamana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, of Glenpool, said they originally came to Bartlesville because they were hired to work at a birthday party. She said she then decided to reach out to the Bartlesville community to see if any other kiddos wanted to smile that day.

Wonder Woman and Captain America made 16 stops in Bartlesville over the weekend. By the end of the day, the heroes brought a smile to 50 children.

What makes the party real fun for Captain America is when a party of 50 to 60 children gathers around for the famous Steve Rogers call of "Avengers Assemble." That generally sends the kids into a mad dash into an imaginary battle again Thanos or the Chitauri.

Captain America, portrayed by Andy Massie, of Stilwell, said it is always amazing to bring cheer to the children. He said the inspiration and joy in a child's face when they see their favorite superhero for five to ten minutes is unexplainable.

Captain America and Wonder Woman said they have set out with their Real Okie Superheroes team to do home visits with children battling cancer. They also visit with veterans, they host live book readings and they send care packages all over the country and the world.

Spider-Man, Queen Elsa and Princess Anna from Frozen, Moana, Stormtroopers, Baymax from Big Hero 6, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are part of the squad. Captain America and Wonder Woman said Bartlesville native Steven Fluharty is Batman of Oklahoma. They said Batman is part of the team and made Saturday's event possible by inviting them into town.

Wonder Woman said the coronavirus has caused them to get creative with some of their events in recent months, but what matters most is that they do it with love. She said they also want to have fun!

ZOOM has been a platform that has been used by many during the pandemic. Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) said they have joked about dressing in cosplay and pretending to be quarantined in their houses. She said they have yet to do this and they should.

Captain America said he has held approximately 20 live book readings since the pandemic started. When Steve Rogers isn't reading to kids, he is helping seniors in nursing homes get the supplies that they need. Both heroes are also continuing to plan for their next holiday (i.e. Thanksgiving and Christmas) missions.

Real Okie Superheroes was established in 2018 with one goal in mind – to bring joy and blessings to those that need it most. Our favorite superheroes hope to be back in Bartlesville someday. Until then, they will continue to fight and bring justice to the coronavirus, one smile at a time.

It was with a heavy heart on Wednesday afternoon that Wonder Woman attended the funeral of Real Okie Superheroes first home visitor. The child's name was Bailey and she had DIPG. Bailey passed away on Saturday, May 16th.

Two weeks before Bailey passed away, Wonder Woman paid her a visit. She attended Bailey's funeral on Wednesday, because Bailey was part of the team. Real Okie Superheroes will continue to fight in her honor.

For the audio feature of this story, click here. Below are more pictures of Captain America and Wonder Woman's visit:



