Posted: May 27, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: May 27, 2020 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners went into executive session on Tuesday morning with District Attorney Mike Fisher to discuss what they have the ability to do with the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska.

Back in August 2017, the Kennedy Building went up for auction and was sold for $232,000 to Jay A. Mitchell II. It was later announced that the sale was “null and void” because of a mistake made in the paperwork to make the transaction legal.

In September 2017, district three commissioner Darren McKinney was quoted as saying the following regarding the problem:

“We did not declare the building to be surplus prior to offering it up to auction. We thought that we had done so prior to the sale, but the record shows otherwise. Because of that oversight, we had to call the sale of the Kennedy Building null and void during Monday's meeting.”

Fisher laid out the series of events that have taken place since late 2017.

At this time, the commissioners own the building and can do with it as they so choose.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the Kennedy Building was built in 1927 during the oil boom. It was renovated in 2008 to become home of the Osage County Department of Human Services, however the building has been vacant since 2015.