Posted: May 27, 2020 11:39 AMUpdated: May 27, 2020 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

There are four additional COVID-19 related deaths being reported across the state of Oklahoma, including two females residing in Washington County in the 65 year or older age group. This brings the death toll in Washington County to 35 and the state total to 322.

There are now 314 cases in Washington County with 270 listed recoveries. Osage County is still listing 93 cases with 82 people who have recovered from the virus. The Oklahoma State Department of Heath is reporting eight deaths in Osage County. Nowata County remains at 23 cases with 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

There are 6,229 confirmed positive coronavirus cases across the state of Oklahoma, but the Oklahoma State Department of Health also reports more than 172,000 have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 156 people currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.