Posted: May 27, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: May 27, 2020 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of college students across the nation, but it did not stop Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s finest from striving academically.

More than 200 students are being honored for their academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester. The President’s and Dean’s lists serve as a way to honor students who have excelled during a certain term of their education at OKWU. The awards are based on term GPA for students in twelve hours or more in the term.

The President's List honors those who have achieved a GPA of 4.0 during the term, while the Dean's List honors those whose semester GPA is between 3.5 and 3.99. You can find a list of OKWU students that were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists below:



