Posted: May 26, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners elected to open the courthouse with certain limitations in place a week ago. Since then, there have been a few problems that the commissioners wanted to address at Monday morning's meeting. District one commissioner Randall Jones had one specific thing he felt the need to discuss.

Jones believes the county would be opening itself up for a lawsuit if they continue down the path they are currently on. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher explains what problems could arise, but Fisher says he is confident he could defend most cases in a court of law.

The other thing brought up was the importance of everyone continuing to be patient as the time goes on because this is an ever-evolving situation. District three commissioner Darren McKinney implored the public to stay calm throughout the process because the commissioners have everybody's best interest in mind.

For now, all policies and procedures will stay the same, but this is an agenda item that the commissioners will look at on a weekly basis.