Posted: May 26, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A wanted shooting suspect has been arrested and put in custody. Donte Ishem is being charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction for his role in a shooting on Sixth Street in Bartlesville on May 14.

According to an affidavit, a female witness and the victim went to Ishem’s residence to sell him a watch. Ishem then took the watch and didn’t offer up any money in exchange. Ishem then shot the man three times, once in the finger, once in the arm and third time in the left side of his chest. He was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. The victim is said to have been recovering.

A warrant was put out for Ishem after the incident nearly two weeks ago. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.