Posted: May 26, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 1:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual forum that will feature Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Derrel Fincher. Despite COVID-19’s wide ranging impact on Oklahoma’s economy and the legislative process, members of the House and Senate were able to have a fairly successful session.

Last year, the Bartlesville Chamber’s Forum was held at the Bartlesville Community Center. A registration link can be found here.

The Forum will last from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 2nd. Registration costs $10 per person.