Posted: May 26, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: May 26, 2020 10:29 AM

Max Gross

Three new Washington County COVID-19 cases are being reported on Tuesday. There are 313 reported cases and 33 deaths listed at this time. 271 people are listed as recovered in Washington County. 50 more cases have been reported in the county since May 15.

Osage County remains at 94 cases, 8 deaths and 81 recoveries. Nowata County remains steady with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and no deaths. Osage County has seen four cases added to the report since May 15. Nowata County has not seen another new case reports in two weeks.

Seven additional deaths are being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday. 318 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19. Statewide there are 6,137 listed cases.