Posted: May 26, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: May 26, 2020 10:08 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Treasurer Lynn Wesson announced the county resale auction will be held on Monday, June 8 at 9 a.m. Wesson says interest has been low so far but she received permission from the board of county commissioners to move the auction to the courthouse foyer if attendance gets too large. Wesson talks more about the auction.

She encouraged anyone interested to fill out a bidder packet beforehand to streamline the process. Currently there are 31 pieces of land that will be auctioned off. Wesson said at a previous meeting that it was important for the county to hold the auction.