News
Local News
Posted: May 26, 2020 8:45 AMUpdated: May 26, 2020 10:07 AM
Stormwalker Ranch Open for Business Giveaway Week 4
The Rock is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Our campus houses a 6,600 square foot recreation center, a 7,000 square foot indoor skatepark, concert center, computer lab playground, climbing wall, and outdoor patio. The Rock's vision is to sponsor and promote educational, charitable, cultural events for disadvantaged children and youth, which will introduce young people to a life-changing, life-saving relationship with Jesus Christ. This is done through The Rock's after-school programs and many activities and events.
On the Rock Ministries provides young people with a place where they feel they Belong. To love young people unconditionally with the hope they will come to Believe that they are uniquely created with a purpose. To provide positive role models and mentors with the hope that those who participate at the Rock will Become all they were created to be.
Belong. Believe. Become.
« Back to News