Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: May 26, 2020 8:45 AMUpdated: May 26, 2020 10:07 AM

Stormwalker Ranch Open for Business Giveaway Week 4

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Stormwalker Ranch is open for business and they are letting everyone know with a huge giveaway promotion.
 
Kelley Goodall says "As we countdown to Phase-3 of the Governor's plan to open Oklahoma back up "responsibly and safely", we decided we need some fun. So...each week this month, we will be giving away some amazing prizes designed to encourage you!"
 
Giveaway Details can be found at https://stormwalker.com/open-for-business-giveaway/
 
WEEK 1 PRIZE: A Year of Hair Treatments at the Edge Salon (a $1300 value)  
 
WEEK 2 PRIZE : A month's worth of massages. Four, 60-minute therapeutic massages from both:  Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage and Simple Serenity
 
WEEK 3 PRIZE : Dinners on the Town for Two from Sterlings Grille, Crossing 2nd and Painted Horse
 
WEEK 4 PRIZE (MAY 25-29, 2020) : Annual YMCA Family Membership
 
GRAND PRIZE: A Trip of a Lifetime to include a  $3,000 Delta Gift Card and a 7-Night stay in a 2-bedroom VillaTo be eligible for the Grand Prize, you must enter one of the weekly drawings at least once between May 4 and Noon on May 29, 2020.
 
Watch the Campaign Video Announcement Here
 
Michelle Harris with On The Rock Ministries joined Kelley Goodall for this week's COMMUNITY CONNECTION. 

The Rock is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.  Our campus houses a 6,600 square foot recreation centera 7,000 sq﻿uare foot indoor skatepark, concert center, computer lab playground, climbing wall, and outdoor patioThe Rock's vision is to sponsor and promote educational, charitable, cultural events for disadvantaged children and youth, which will introduce young people to a life-changing, life-saving relationship with Jesus Christ. This is done through The Rock's after-school programs and many activities and events.

 
The Rock partners with Stormwalker Ranch for their Camp Program


On the Rock Ministries provides young people with a place where they feel they Belong. To love young people unconditionally with the hope they will come to Believe that they are uniquely created with a purpose. To provide positive role models and mentors with the hope that those who participate at the Rock will Become all they were created to be.
 Belong. Believe. Become.


« Back to News