Posted: May 25, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

When the COVID-19 outbreak first began, Osage County was one of the first counties that had a significant spike in cases, but the county has since leveled off with only 94 cases and eight deaths being reported. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is proud of the way his citizens have responded since that first early wave of cases.

Roberts is continuing to inform the public about a misconception when it comes to wearing gloves in public.

Roberts also says it is important for people to realize that wearing a mask will only prevent individuals from spreading the virus to others.