Posted: May 25, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Municipal Court will open on Tuesday, but it will look a little bit different because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they have a plan in place to protect the public and to protect employees. He said they have considered the possibility of inclement weather.

If it rains, Trease said they may give people a number or be ask individuals to give their cell phone number. He said they can then wait in their car until they are called in for court.

The courtroom will not be open to the public at this time. Trease said they will run everyone through the front door and into the foyer for court. He said they will limit the number of people that can be in the building at one time.

This is being done in an effort to reduce some of the backlog the City of Dewey has seen in their court system in the last two months of the pandemic.