Posted: May 25, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Two months into the COVID-19 pandemic and masks are still highly recommended.

Dr. Michael Ogle, the Medical Director of Emergency Services at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, said he gets plenty of questions about the masks.

The mask is to protect you from not making other people sick. The other day Dr. Ogle went to Walmart, and no one but him had a mask on.

This should only be concerning if people are not maintaining a six-foot distance from others when they are out in public. Dr. Ogle said if you are in close proximity with others, you should still be wearing a mask. He said people believe the pandemic is over when it really is not.

Another increase in COVID-19 cases should be expected. Dr. Ogle said that should be expected because it is normal. He said as people become less vigilant about washing their hands, keeping their distance and wearing a mask, we will see a bump in coronavirus cases. When that bump will occur and how big it will be remains unknown.

It was recommended by Dr. Ogle that people continue to wash their hands, and use hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. He said people should continue to avoid touching their eyes and nose.