Posted: May 23, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: May 23, 2020 10:21 AM
COVID-19 Update 5-23-20
Tom Davis
Washington County reports 310 cases, up 1 from Friday, with 33 deaths and 270 recoveries.
Osage County 94 cases, up 1 from Friday, with 8 deaths and 81 recoveries.
Nowata County remains steady with 23 cases, 23 recoveries and no deaths.
As of this advisory, there are 5,960 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 13-May 21.
There are 311 total deaths in the state.
Nursing Home Numbers by County
- Washington County 163 cases and 27 deaths
- Osage County 36 cases and 6 deaths
- Nowata County 5 cases and 0 deaths
