Posted: May 22, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: May 22, 2020 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County is using a solution called “Magic Juice” to disinfect facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magic Juice is electrolyzed salt water. Washington County is able to purchase this solution in a large, 150-gallon capacity.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle reported in the last Washington County Commissioners' meeting that the manufacturer has a device that could electrolyze salt water for them. He said it could generate 150 gallons of the solution for every per run that they make. Emergency Management Director Kary Cox may bring this item before the Commissioners in a future meeting.

Local manufacturing would make disinfecting Washington County facilities easier as needs arose. Commissioner Antle said Magic Juice has a 60-day shelf life. He said he would rather have a production unit on hand for the solution as opposed to picking up the disinfectant in Tulsa.

It was estimated that the device in question could cost up to $20,000. Commissioner Antle said he does not believe COVID-19 will go away. He said the Magic Juice solution takes care of other viruses as well.

The idea is that having the device that generates the Magic Juice will not hurt Washington County, because they will always be able to generate the solution to clean county facilities as needed. No action was taken on the item.