Posted: May 22, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: May 22, 2020 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Earlier in the month, the Dewey City Council approved to re-plat city-owned property located at 530 S. Osage Avenue, and that property was recently discussed in a Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting.

City Manager Kevin Trease said he has made contact with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to get their input on the building. He said the building is not set up for retail businesses, but it is set up for light manufacturing businesses.

Originally, the facility was a welding shop / machine shop. Overhead cranes remain in the building. Trease said everything is in working order, including the electric.

Reaching out to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce was a move that was made first to see if there were any companies that were looking for a site like the one in Dewey.

Trease said the property is set up in a prime location. He said the Dewey Economic Development Authority is tasked with creating jobs, so if they can get a business in the building and add jobs to the community, it is a win-win for everybody.

