Posted: May 22, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

A personal injury collision occurred Friday morning on State Highway 97 just west of Tulsa on the Osage County line.

A 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Johnathan McClure was traveling south on Highway 97 and negotiated a turn going too fast. He than departed the road to the left, over-corrected and crossed both lanes of traffic. McClure then departed the roadway to the right at which time he struck a light pole. He then rolled one time and went through two fences. McClure was ejected 30 feet from his vehicle.

McClure was transported to the St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa in good condition with leg and trunk internal injuries. Seatbelts were equipped, but not in use at the time of the crash.