Posted: May 22, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 10:16 AM

Max Gross

169 new COVID-19 cases are being reported across Oklahoma on Friday according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Total Oklahoma cases have reached 5,849. Just two of these new cases are being reported in Washington County with no new local deaths. There 309 Washington County cases with 267 listed recoveries.

Osage County is up to 93 cases, one additional per Friday’s report. 80 recoveries are reported and eight people have died in Osage County. Nowata County remains at 23 cases with zero deaths and 23 recoveries. This means there are not any active cases currently in Nowata County.

Washington County has totaled 163 cases at nursing homes or long-term care facilities. 27 deaths have occurred. Osage County lists 36 cases at these facilities with six deaths. Nowata County at its peak recorded five nursing home cases. Recovery numbers are unspecified from the OSDH.

