Posted: May 22, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 10:32 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Derrel Fincher and Judd Strom joined us Friday, May 22, for Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 to wrap up the week and the last day of the state session in Oklahoma City.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation this week to preempt Oklahoma localities from implementing so-called “red flag” policies.

Senate Bill 1081 prevents Oklahoma cities and towns from enacting policies that would allow a court or other entity to restrict gun access to people deemed to be an imminent danger.

Both representatives voted in favor of this anti-red flag legistation citing a serious lack of due process and othe constitutional concerns.

Both lawmakers are all about trying to bring new businesses to our area and news that Tesla is thing about coming to the Tulsa area is a reason to be optimistic.

Fincher and Strom also talked about helping constitents navigate the unemployment system and shared their optimism of Oklahoma futher loosing the of the restrictions due to COVID-19 but expessing their concern that we each remain act responsible moving forward.

