Posted: May 21, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 4:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools announced that Friday will be the last run of the neighborhood meal deliveries due to a decrease in participation.

DPS said they will continue to offer the Grab-N-Go meal option at the cafeteria during the COVID-19 pandemic. They would like to encourage everyone to continue to participate in their Summer Food Service Program as it benefits those up to the age of 18 with a free breakfast and lunch.

Participation also helps with funding for the Dewey Public Schools district. They remind everyone that they will be closed on Monday to honor Memorial Day.