Posted: May 21, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 4:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Grand Lake Mental Health, a community partner with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, contacted Sheriff Scott Owen to address the public about mental health. He said Grand Lake is here for you during these difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times have been tough during this period of isolation, quarantine and loneliness. This has made it easy for several types of depression to form.

Sheriff Owen said you can visit Grand Lake Mental Health's website – glmhc.net – if you need mental health assistance. He said you can also call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline 1.800.722.3611.

If you need to speak with a deputy or police officer, you can call 918.338.4001. Sheriff Owen also thanked Grand Lake Mental Health and recently retired police sergeant Jim Warring for all their help with getting the message out.