Posted: May 21, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 1:12 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing charges of murder in the first degree will have his trial delayed due to COVID-19. An order from the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ceased all court proceedings for roughly two months. Shawn Lynch is accused in the May 2019 shooting death of his roommate Kolton Edwards.

The trial could have taken place this week but due to the courthouse shutdown it is now moved to August 17, 2020. Several prominent active cases will be pushed as the court system deals with a tremendous amount of back log.

Court documents allege that Lynch shot Edwards at a residence on Sooner Park Drive in Bartlesville on the night of May 17, 2019. At a preliminary hearing in July 2019, a roommate testified that Lynch shot Edwards three times from about 30 feet away in the living room of the residence.

Lynch remains in custody on a $950,000 bond. He is being represented by Sapulpa attorney Benjamin Waters. The trial will be heard in front of district judge Linda Thomas.