Posted: May 21, 2020 11:31 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County Deputy who was involved in a police chase earlier this month was ran over and will be out of work for at least three months.

Deputy Casey Witt was ran over by Cameron Enox and Enox would have done so again, but a Pawhuska Police Officer shot Enox. Witt also works part-time for the Pawhuska Police Department and raises cattle. Witt says these are difficult times for him and his wife.

If you would like to help Witt and his family during these difficult times, you may visit his GoFundMe Page. Their goal is to raise $5,000.