Posted: May 21, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 11:23 AM

Trey Stumpff

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has announced that more than $70,000 in grants from the American Electric Power Foundation to help nonprofit agencies across Oklahoma address the basic needs of people struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiffani Jackson, the PSO Vice President of External Affairs, said in a statement, “The COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our state and has many Oklahomans struggling to meet basic needs.” She also stated, “With these emergency grants from AEP Foundation, we’re helping nonprofits in our communities provide immediate relief to those who’ve been hit the hardest.”

In March, the AEP Foundation awarded emergency grants totaling $90,000 to multiple social service agencies in PSO-served areas across the state. 27 additional agencies are receiving grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 with this latest round.

The grants will be used to provide food, clothing, transportation and/or medical assistance to each agency’s clients.