Posted: May 21, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

A benefit Cornhole Tournament has been created to help a Bartlesville firefighter who was badly burnt in an accident while at home last week.

On Tuesday, the Bartlesville Fire Department said their brother has a long road of recovery ahead and any donation would be greatly appreciated to alleviate the burden of medical bills. They said Ryan Dingman also created a GoFundMe, and all funds raised will go towards helping the firefighter and his family.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery. The Bartlesville Fire Department is hoping and praying he is back on the truck soon. You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.

The Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Ochelata Ball Field located at E. Spraul Avenue on Saturday, May 30th at 6:00 p.m. Registration is $30.

Donations can also be made at Stride Bank in Bartlesville under Firefighter Donation Acct. Care of Ryan Dingman. The goals is to raise $5,000.