Posted: May 21, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 10:23 AM

Max Gross

One Washington County woman over 65 years old is reported to have died from COVID-19 according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are now 33 listed deaths in Washington County. Three new cases are listed, totaling 307 in Washington County. 262 people are listed as recovered.

Osage County remains at 92 cases, eight deaths and 78 recoveries. Nowata County has not seen any change with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

Statewide five more deaths are being reported, only one has occurred in the last 24 hours. 304 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus. 5,680 confirmed positive cases have occurred, an increase of 148 since Wednesday.

