Posted: May 21, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville and the surrounding area woke up to high waters and flooded roadways about a year ago that would impact our lives for months on end.

May 21st, 2019 saw the Caney River in Bartlesville crest at 19.1-feet. This was an inch over the major flood stage. Eric Ashlock with Washington County Emergency Management said several boat rescues had been performed. He said Bartlesville Fire helped Emergency Management crew perform several water rescues at Highway 123 and County Road 1200.

The water rescues were performed well into the late night hours before the dawn came on May 21st, 2019. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox wanted to get the word out to the public to stay home if possible. They wanted people to wait for the water to subside before they got out.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said his crews were facing major issues in the southern parts of the County as well. He said his crews put out every high water they had at their disposal.

This effort took hours. Commissioner Dunlap said there was water where they have never seen water before. He cautioned Washington County residents a year ago to use caution when getting out if they needed to get out of their home.

Meanwhile, the Verdigris River near Lenapah in Nowata County was projected to crest at 37.8-feet. The major flood stage there is 38 feet.