Posted: May 21, 2020 8:03 AMUpdated: May 21, 2020 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

S tormwalker Ranch is open for business and they are letting everyone know with a huge giveaway promotion.

Kelley Goodall says "As we countdown to Phase-3 of the Governor's plan to open Oklahoma back up "responsibly and safely", we decided we need some fun. So...each week this month, we will be giving away some amazing prizes designed to encourage you!"

Elizabeth Krantz from Owasso won the Massage packages provided by Simple Serenity and Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage.

You have one more day to enter This week’s giveaway is our dining out package which includes gift cards for Sterlings, Crossing 2nd and Painted Horse. Next week is a one year Family Membership at the YMCA. Grand Prize is the family vacation, check it all out on our wesbsite. Enter Now text SWR to 50700.

Giveaway Details can be found at https://stormwalker.com/open-for-business-giveaway/

WEEK 1 PRIZE: A Year of Hair Treatments at the Edge Salon (a $1300 value)

WEEK 2 PRIZE : A month's worth of massages. Four, 60-minute therapeutic massages from both: Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage and Simple Serenity WEEK 3 PRIZE (MAY 18-22, 2020) : Dinners on the Town for Two from Sterlings Grille, Crossing 2nd and Painted Horse WEEK 4 PRIZE (MAY 25-29, 2020) : Annual YMCA Family Membership

GRAND PRIZE: A Trip of a Lifetime to include a $3,000 Delta Gift Card and a 7-Night stay in a 2-bedroom VillaTo be eligible for the Grand Prize, you must enter one of the weekly drawings at least once between May 4 and Noon on May 29, 2020.

We want the community to learn about Byron Hogan and Hogan Equine. Byron partners with Stormwalker Ranch on the delivery of various programs but the focus of Byron’s work at the Ranch is our SPURS Program, which we talked about last week with Donita, and our Staff Development Program. Byron works with our staff in two ways. He comes alongside them assisting them with their horsemanship making them better instructors and trainers but more importantly he works with them on their own personal development. Using that which he knows from his Emotional Intelligence workshops he works with SWR Team members, students and anyone else we can put him in front of to assist people in becoming aware of how they are expressing their emotions which is critical in the development of any relationship. Byron uses the wild horse experience to help reinforce that which he teaches in his Emotional Intelligence workshops.

For more on Byron https://www.facebook.com/hoganequine/ and https://www.facebook.com/1774678149481523/services/?service_id=1341535319250996

WATCH STORMWALKER RANCH ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION