Posted: May 20, 2020 3:57 PMUpdated: May 20, 2020 3:57 PM

Trey Stumpff

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference on Wednesday Afternoon . Stitt provided an update on how the State of Oklahoma is doing on moving forward with the COVID-19 relief efforts. Sitt said that he likes how Oklahoman's are still continuing to social distance in public places.

Governor Stitt likes the way Oklahoman's are social distancing in public places but he urges the State that this is not the end of the pandemic yet.

The Governor also discussed the Cares Act Coronavirus Relief Fund for Oklahoma. The Cares Act fund will be an online platform to help facilitate the process for Oklahoma cities and counties seeking to apply for reimbursement through the $1.2 billion in federal funds.

The state's goal is to formally begin processing requests from cities and counties for funding by June 1st .