Posted: May 20, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: May 20, 2020 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

In years past, the Osage County Nutrition Program has relied heavily upon Mary Martha's Outreach to feed those in need. With the COVID-19 pandemic currently going on, Mary Martha's Outreach has had to lend a helping hand to more people than usual. As a result, Nutrition Director for Osage County, Kyme Vincent said she has not been able to get much help from the program.

After Vincent reached out to the new person at Mary Martha's Outreach, she was assured that the Osage County Nutrition Program was going to begin getting the help it needed. Vincent said the State Department of Nutrition recently released a study giving major accolades to Osage County.

The commissioners approved a grant for the nutrition program worth nearly $250,000.