Posted: May 20, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: May 20, 2020 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech held a virtual graduation on Tuesday night to honor the Class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent & CEO Lindel Fields gave a message to the graduates during the commencement ceremony, saying the students persevered through many obstacles and showed great commitment to get to where they are today. He said there will be opportunities for their students to achieve greatness in their lives.

Luck is preparation meeting opportunity. This is something Fields believes wholeheartedly. He encouraged the students to be ready when opportunities come their way, because they have the skills to be ready for those opportunities.

Fields said the graduates will need grit and grace to separate themselves from the rest. Grit is showing up every day with passion, determination and commitment. Grace is showing up each day and having a good attitude towards others.

Kaylee Rolph, a high school graduate from Tri County Tech, followed Fields message. During the commencement ceremony, the High School Student of the Year, Brianna Mumma, was recognized. Also recognized was Elizabeth Rees, the Adult Student of the Year. Tri County Tech also took time to thank faculty and staff before proceeding with the graduation ceremony.

