Posted: May 20, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 10:31 AM

Max Gross

No new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Washington, Osage or Nowata Counties on Wednesday. The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health reports no deaths in the tri-county area.

Washington County remains at 304 cases, 257 recoveries and 32 deaths. Osage County is listing 92 cases, 73 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County is still listing 23 cases, 20 recoveries and zero deaths.

Statewide case numbers have jumped to 5,532, an increase of 43 cases. There are 299 deaths reported in Oklahoma because of COVID-19. The biggest spike in the state is Texas County with 784 cases. An outbreak was reported at meat processing plant in Guymon at the beginning of May.

