Posted: May 20, 2020 9:34 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 9:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech student, Skyler Jones, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s Adult Student of the Month for April. Jones was enrolled in the Practical Nursing program and graduated on Tuesday.

“My favorite part of this program is how supportive the instructors are,” Jones said. “They go above and beyond for their students and truly care about our futures. There is no doubt that we would be lost without them.”

Jones said she was inspired to become a nurse when her son was born. She said she will never forget the nurse who was with her through labor and the delivery of her son.

In addition to the Practical Nursing program, you can find Jones hanging out with her son, River, helping others within the community, and spending time outside.

“Skyler is a very hardworking and dedicated student,” said Dava Dye, Tri County Tech Director of Practical Nursing. “She always has a positive attitude, gives nothing less than one hundred percent towards her learning, studies, or her patients, and she is always willing to help out anywhere she can.”

Upon graduating from Tri County Tech, Jones would like to pursue her dream job. She would like to work in Labor and Delivery or Medical-Surgical nursing. Her future plans also consist of furthering her education and eventually becoming a Registered Nurse and obtaining her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

Tri County Tech student, Erika Gruber, was also named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for April. Gruber, a Bartlesville High School senior, is currently enrolled in the Pre Engineering program and will graduate May 2021.

“My favorite part about this program is the environment we were able to learn in,” Gruber said. “The teachers are wonderful, challenging, and supporting us throughout the year. Furthermore, the classroom was filled with fun, like minded students who worked hard alongside me.”

Gruber said the Pre-Engineering program gives her the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of both math and science. Furthermore, she said the program provides her with the tools to better her community and environment.

In addition to the Pre Engineering program, Gruber plays basketball, tennis, and running cross country. You might also find her reading in her free time.

“Erika is a driven student-athlete, who works hard and contributes to a positive classroom culture,” said Austin Shipman, Tri County Tech Pre Engineering Instructor. “She includes other students during projects, and has been a great ambassador for the program.

Upon graduation, Gruber plans to attend college and major in the field of engineering. She would like to utilize her degree, and become an engineer.