Posted: May 20, 2020 9:15 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 9:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s Water Distribution crews continue to test and flush fire hydrants. As the current zones are completed, they will begin moving on Thursday through Zone 11 followed by Zone 12.

Zone 11 includes the Northern City Limits going south to Tuxedo and Washington Boulevard going east to Bison Road. Zone 12 includes Tuxedo Blvd. going south to Adams Blvd. and Washington Blvd. going east to Bison Rd.

Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until each area is complete. Discoloration of water may occur during this process. You are asked to please use caution when laundering clothes.