Posted: May 20, 2020 8:46 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Publisc Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday.

He talked about the upcoming virtual graduation for the Bartlesville High School Class of 2020 to be air Friday night at 8pm on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 and online at KWONTV.com and streaming on our app and on Bartlesville Radio.com. The in-person graduation is set for late July at Custer Stadium.

McCauley also explained what to expect with the new school year coming up and laid out some technology changes for the year ahead.

Watch BPS Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION