Posted: May 19, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: May 19, 2020 3:50 PM

Max Gross

Newly-appointed Nowata County sheriff Jason McClain made a request at Monday’s county commissioners meeting. McClain was seeking funds to aid in repairing the kitchen floor at the jail. The sheriff explains.

McClain and previous sheriff Mirta Hallett facilitated several repairs at the jail during the previous administration. District three road crews made repairs and private citizens donated labor and supplies as well.

McClain says funding for this project will cost around $2,500. That includes putting a liner over the floor in the shower in one of the cells that needs it. Troy Friddle, district three commissioner, says money for this project could come from the courthouse improvement fund.